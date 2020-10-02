Driver OK after wreck on Nine Foot Road

NEWPORT — A single-vehicle accident on Nine Foot Road shortly after 7 a.m. Friday resulted in a severely damaged truck, but the driver reportedly wasn’t significantly injured and refused transport to Carteret Health Care.
The Newport Fire and EMS Department responded to the call for the accident at a bridge over a swampy area near Rams Horn Road.
The driver, according to the department, got out of the vehicle on his own and was sitting on the guardrail of the bridge near the overturned truck when they arrived.
The driver was not identified.
The Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department also responded to the call, and the N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
