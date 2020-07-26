Carteret Community College to hold drive-thru graduation

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College graduates held out hope they would be able to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas when commencement was postponed from May to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While it won’t happen the that way, the class of 2020 will participate in a drive-thru commencement exercise at 4 p.m. Thursday in the campus parking lot.
“When we postponed graduation to July 30 back in April, we hoped the COVID-19 infection rate would have diminished so we could hold an in-person celebration. Unfortunately, that is not the case,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said July 23.
Faced with what to do back in the spring, Dr. Mancini said the college’s awards and graduation committee members developed two alternatives they felt would safeguard students and employees: a drive-thru graduation or a virtual graduation. They surveyed all graduating students to see what their preference was, and the majority voted for a drive-thru celebration.
“While it may look and feel a little different from graduations in the past, our pride in these students' accomplishments and the joy we feel for and with them is no less profound,” Dr. Mancini said.
Graduating students and their guests will be allowed to participate with one car, and participants are invited to decorate their vehicles for the celebration.
Graduates will take a route from Banks Street around to the front of the Smith Building, then out the exit nearest the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
Each student will stop at a main dais set up near the Smith Building and have their name, degree and any awards they received called out by Crystal Coast Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies. Students will receive a padded diploma and any plaques they earned.
CCC graduates preparing to take part in commencement exercises said Wednesday they were looking forward to it, despite the challenges presented.
CCC graduate Nyquan Wilson of Beaufort, who will attend East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in journalism, said, “This gives us a sense of hope and accomplishment. We had to overcome many obstacles. We’ve achieved something that’s worth celebrating.”
CCC internet technology graduate Zebrina Kurnick of Havelock, who has already found a job, said, “I’m just really happy we get to graduate. I think we should make the most of it.”
CCC graduate Jennifer Howard of Morehead City, who will attend ECU in the fall to pursue her teaching degree, agreed.
“This symbolizes I graduated,” she said. “I got to fulfill my plans and my dreams.”
