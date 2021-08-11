Work session scheduled for Thursday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council is scheduled to hold its regular work session at 2 p.m. Thursday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be available on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public.
PKS board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting is open to the public.
Participants may also join the meeting online via webinar; a link to join the meeting will be available at the town website, townofpks.com.
