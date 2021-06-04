Chairperson envisions more active role for Cape Carteret Planning Board

CAPE CARTERET — The chairperson of the Cape Carteret Planning Board sketched out her proposal for a more active role for the panel Tuesday night.
Speaking during the board’s meeting in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting, Susan Hall suggested the board look into developing a town motto and floated the idea of establishing a subcommittee to help invigorate the parks and recreation program.
Ms. Hall’s comments were the only item on the agenda, and the board took no action.
“I’d like to see us develop a parks and recreation committee,” Ms. Hall said, noting that although Cape Carteret has numerous small parks, there is very little for children to do at them. “I’d like to see us expand our parks and see more opportunities for the little ones.
“I’d also like to see a sandy beach. None of them have a sandy beach, a place to sit a spell,” she continued.
One possible location would be park at the end of Anita Fore Road, because it’s wide, Ms. Hall said.
“It’s up to us to come up with ideas and present them to the board of commissioners,” she noted.
The planning board members are fairly new, with all but Ms. Hall appointed by town commissioners during a meeting in February. Commissioners at that time appointed Cameron Watts and Sarah Wax to three-year terms as planners. Bruce Williamson and Neil Fitzpatrick got two-year terms. Ms. Hall was appointed last year to fill a vacancy.
Tuesday’s meeting was a chance for Ms. Hall to brief the members on their duties and give them some ideas.
As for the town motto, Ms. Hall said it should be something that reflects the town, its people and personality. One idea she had is “Crazy good boating,” because so many town residents and visitors take to the water regularly.
She said she believes a motto would help the town’s residents, who have often been at odds over many issues in recent years, become more cohesive.
“I love this town and I want everybody to see it the way I see it,” she said.
Another idea Ms. Hall mentioned was an effort to get more people to volunteer to help in town projects. A possible source of volunteers is students in the civics course at Croatan High School, as students often need volunteer hours, she said.
Commissioner Mike King was at the meeting and said he liked the beach idea and had been kicking it around for 10 years without success.
“I’d welcome this board getting involved in elevating our parks,” he said, but pointed out the town would have to “get involved” with the state Division of Coastal Management to see if it would be allowed. Any such effort would have to be “deliberate and slow, that’s the nature of the beast,” the commissioner said.
Ms. Hall also pointed out the planning board has the authority to hold public hearings to generate information on public opinion.
“Our duty is to give the board of commissioners information so they have the ability to make good decisions,” she said.
The chairperson also reminded the board it must always conduct all its business in public.
“These are our neighbors,” she said of town residents. “The more we let people know … the more they will start to trust the process.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.