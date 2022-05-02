EMERALD ISLE — Josh Edmondson has resigned as Emerald Isle planning director.
The town posted notice on its Facebook page Thursday, April 28 that it was looking for a new planning director, one day after announcing the hiring of Jeff Hall as assistant town planning director.
Mr. Edmondson has served as the planning director since April 2015. His last day will be May 30, and he submitted his resignation April 19.
In his official resignation letter to Town Manager Matt Zapp, Mr. Edmondson said, “This was not an easy decision to come to as working for Emerald Isle was a dream of mine since I can remember. I do feel, however, that this chapter of my career is closing and the next awaits.
“The leadership and support I have received from the Board of Commissioners, past manager Frank Rush, and you in my time with Emerald Isle has been nothing short of spectacular. I cannot give enough thanks for everything you and the Board has done for me, not only professionally but more importantly personally,” he continued. “It is because of this I feel it is important to submit my resignation while seeking out my next opportunity."
He concluded the letter by saying he is to remain on the job for a couple of weeks after a new director to help with the transition “unless I receive employment elsewhere during this time. If this were to happen, I would still happily make myself available to help guide the new director and answer any questions they may have.”
Mr. Zapp said Mr. Edmondson has been an excellent director, well-liked by staff and town commissioners and those he works with in and out of the office, such as residents, developers and contractors.
“Mr. Edmondson is leaving our organization on excellent terms,” he added. “We will certainly miss him, both professionally and personally.
“Professionally, he retains a wealth of knowledge related to planning and coastal management practices. We know that whatever entity is hiring Mr. Edmondson, they have located a wonderful addition to their respective organization.”
Mr. Edmondson has been earning a salary of $75,000 per year. The anticipated hiring range for his replacement is $65,000 to $80,000.
Mr. Zapp said he anticipates it will take 30-60 days to hire a replacement for the longtime planning director, and it’s likely an interim director will be hired.
As for Mr. Hall, Mr. Zapp said he was hired to assist with field work and verification and has not been on the job long enough to move into the interim director position.
Mr. Edmondson holds a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from East Carolina University and began his work in the local government planning field in 2007 with Edgecombe County before assuming the role of planning director for Tarboro in 2012, then moving on to Emerald Isle.
Mr. Hall holds a bachelor’s degree in agronomy from N.C. State University and is a certified best management practice inspection and maintenance professional through NCSU Bio and Agricultural Engineering.
He also is a certified erosion, sediment and stormwater inspector, reflecting the town’s ongoing efforts to address stormwater and flooding problems.
He began his work in local government in 2008 with the Cary Public Works Department. In 2016, he assumed a role in the stormwater department in Cary prior to accepting the position at Emerald Isle.
