BEAUFORT — Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will attend his last monthly Carteret County Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
Citing family reasons, he announced Sept. 22 his resignation from the Carteret County public school system to accept a position as the leader of the Buncombe County school system in his hometown of Asheville. His last official day with the school system is Oct. 31. He begins his new post Nov. 1.
After a two-hour closed session Sept. 26, the Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved naming Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor as the new superintendent of the county’s public school system, effective Nov. 1.
Paylor’s starting salary as superintendent will be $175,000. His contract is through June 30, 2026, and other terms of the contract will be the same as Dr. Jackson’s.
As well as being able to attend the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube Channel. A public comment time will be held near the beginning of the session.
One item the board will consider Tuesday is a change to the pay grade for bus drivers and bus monitors to the same pay grade as teacher assistants. Many county teacher assistants also serve as bus drivers. Currently, when a teacher assistant clocks out as a TA and clocks in as a bus driver, their pay is on average 45 cents less.
“This change would allow the pay for both bus driver/monitor and TA to be the same,” the school system’s finance officer Kathy Carswell stated in a document proposing the change. “Hopefully, this will also be an incentive to hire additional drivers and retain our current drivers.”
Carswell estimated the cost to the school system for the pay increase between $24,000 to $30,000.
Other items slated for action during the regular board meeting include:
Consider resolution recognizing October as National Principals Month.
Receive several policy revisions for first reading.
Receive updates on capital projects and bond projects.
Receive comments from Dr. Jackson and board members.
The board will also approve items under its consent agenda, which includes business that members normally approve without discussion. They include:
Consider awarding a bid for an East Carteret High School athletic storage building. Carswell stated the school system only received one bid from Waters Contractors at $108,000. The project is being funded by State Capital Infrastructure Funds K-12 Athletic Facilities monies.
Consider personnel matters.
Consider fundraiser requests.
Consider student transfers.
Consider school advisory council appointments.
