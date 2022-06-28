BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee is seeking the public’s feedback regarding a plan which, as described in the project overview, prepares an outline for the waterfront “with the goal of ensuring continued access, use, and betterment of this important community asset.”
The committee presented options at the second and final public engagement session on Tuesday, June 21 to approximately 100 people in the Train Depot at 614 Broad St. During the two-hour meeting, Doug Townsend outlined three categories of improvements: necessary, desired and a third potential opportunity which includes a designated harbor center.
Assisting with the PowerPoint presentation was a representative from Moffatt and Nichol, a consulting and engineering firm hired by the town to assist in preparation of the Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan.
The first category of improvements are those deemed necessary following a 2018 assessment that found the bulkhead structure is failing. In October 2021, committee member Steve Bishop identified exposed rebar in the dock bulkhead, boardwalk boards that need replacing and floats for the floating dock sections that are damaged, as signs of wear and tear needing attention.
The needed improvements were listed as replacement of the bulkhead and group utilities under the docks, replacement or repair of marina slips and improvement of dock access points, and replacement or repair of the harbor walk.
Under the category of desired improvements, the committee presented the possibility of extending into the harbor an additional 50 feet to increase dockage revenue. The committee also presented designs for new fueling docks and storage tanks to be added along the waterfront.
Other options presented included extension of the harbor walk, expansion of charter slips and reconfiguration of kiosks. The committee also suggested the relocation of the dingy dock and a possible addition of new day tripper transient docks. Plans include a proposed relocation of the National Park Service docks which are utilized for the Cape Lookout Ferry Service. There is also a design to accommodate improved access for hand-powered recreational vessels.
All of these designs are identified as desired improvements that can be accomplished as the needed repairs are being done on the bulkhead and docks.
Under the third category of improvements, the committee presented a designated harbor center that would include a welcome center, dock master’s office, laundry facilities and restrooms with showers. The committee presented several possible locations for the harbor center, each listed with pros and cons, including cost, loss of parking spaces and proximity to central locations.
The bulkhead replacement alone would cost approximately $4.4 million. Replacing the harbor walk would cost approximately $1.6 million and an additional $650,000 to extend it. The dock improvements would cost between approximately $5-6 million. The mooring field with 15 to 30 mooring locations would cost approximately $200,000 to $325,00. The welcome center would cost approximately $1.4 to $1.75 million.
One of the questions being presented to the public asks how the project should be financed. Members of the committee pointed to available state and federal grants to fund the project, which could cover up to approximately $5,550,000 of the costs. In February 2022, Mr. Townsend stated, “We wouldn’t break ground on anything until we had those (grant) funds firmly in hand”.
The public opinion survey offers multiple possibilities for funding the proposal, including applying for state and federal grants with a local community match, dockage fees or concessionaire lease payments, municipal bonds and other town finance options, or a combination.
Former News-Times reporter Mike Shutak noted in a February article about the proposed harbor repairs that Mr. Townsend stated the existing concessionaire’s lease for the town’s transient docks expires Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. Under the existing lease, the town receives $178,336 per year in revenue.
In that February article, Mr. Townsend expressed concerns that revenues from leasing dock space was threatened by increased sediment flow into Beaufort Inlet, as well the aging waterfront boardwalk and bulkhead along Taylors Creek. By addressing these problems, he expressed confidence that it will result in improved business for the concessionaire.
“We believe if the Beaufort transient docks are popular along the eastern seaboard, it will put us in a good position to renegotiate the lease rates," he said.
The Beaufort Harbor Committee invites anyone with interest in the Beaufort waterfront, locals and visitors alike, to share their opinions through the survey on their website, available through July 21. Following the close of the survey, the committee will share its recommendation, including feedback gained through the survey, with the town's board of commissioners.
The survey can be found at Beaufort Waterfront Master Plan - Community Session 2 - PublicInput.com.
