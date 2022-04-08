MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County-based commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and for-hire permit holders may renew their licenses and permits starting Monday, April 18.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Friday, April 8 it’s mailing renewal packets to current license and permit holders. These packets, once completed, may be returned by regular mail, at the drop boxes at DMF offices or in-person by appointment at the division offices. In Carteret County, drop boxes and appointments are available at the DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Applicants may contact DMF staff by calling 252-726-7021 or 1-800-682-2632.
License and/or permit holders or applicants in Carteret County who have questions or wish to make an appointment should call either of the numbers listed above or submit their questions or appointment requests via email to License@ncdenr.gov. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits issued for the 2021-2022 period will expire Thursday, June 30. The 2022-2023 licenses and permits will become effective Friday, July 1.
