MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Foundation will host the second annual WRNS Celebration on the Sound May 13.
The parking lot opens at 3 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m., and the concerts begin at 6 p.m.
The event will feature music concerts Saturday night with national acts Chayce Beckham and Conner Smith, and local acts Bryan Mayer and Jake Sutton. Eight food trucks will also be onsite.
Sponsors for the celebration are the Crystal Coast Tourism Authority and Beaufort Hotel.
“We are making last-minute preparations and are ready to celebrate on Saturday,” Brenda Reash, Carteret Community College Foundation Executive Director, said. “The community has been very supportive of the event, and we want to thank the sponsors who helped make this event possible. Every dollar we raise helps not only our students, but also the community.”
Carteret Community College receives funding from the State of North Carolina. However, the college doesn’t receive enough funding to purchase upgraded equipment, expand facilities or have funding to help students in financial need.
“These events help us raise funds to purchase the items that the college can’t. For example, when local businesses upgrade their equipment and technology, it’s important for the college to upgrade as well so we are teaching our students what they need to know when they enter the workforce,” stated Reash. “Having the correct skillset allows the graduates to hit the ground running when they start their new jobs in the community.”
In addition to purchasing equipment and supporting programs, some of the money raised helps students who may be struggling financially. Mauricio Coca will graduate from Carteret Community College May 12 with his associate’s degree in radiology. While speaking at Carteret Community College’s scholarship luncheon, Coca explained to the donors that as a single father, their act of kindness helped him keep the lights on and pay for his daughter’s medicine. Carteret Community College has many students with similar needs.
“We really hope to see you on Saturday at the concert,” Reash said. “Chayce and Connor are supposed to give a great performance. They were both recently signed to Luke Bryan’s tour this summer. Come and see them right before they hit it big!”
Tickets to the concert are $25 each. Food trucks and beverages (including beer for those ages 21 and over) will be available for purchase. The food trucks attending are: Dirty Taco & Mas, Frank’s Franks, Funnels of Love, Island Waffle Co., Jasmine Tasty Thai, Mamaw’s Crabcakes and Seafood, Sunset Slush Classic Italian Ice and Tanja’s Hella Fat Food.
If you have questions about Celebration on the Sound, visit CelebrationontheSound.com, call 252-222-6268 or email foundation@carteret.edu.
