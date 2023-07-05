MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal Carolina Riverwatch (CCRW) this month announced a new Pure Farms Pure Waters project.
With funding from the Waterkeeper Alliance, this project will be in conjunction with the Morehead City-based organization’s Water Quality for Fisheries program, and according to CCRW executive director Lisa Rider, will assess bacteria levels throughout the New River in Onslow County, use DNA to track the sources of this bacteria pollution, outreach into impacted communities and report observed concentrated animal feeding operations violations to the state.
According to a CCRW news release, the project was developed through collaboration with the coastal commercial and recreational fishing community, water quality researchers and coastal water quality advocacy organizations as a result of concern about water quality problems that are having an impact on marine fisheries and marine ecosystems.
“Industrial agriculture and factory farming are the number one water quality impact to fisheries, according to those who fish on the N.C. coast,” the release states.
“Our goal is to assess the extent of hog waste pollution in impaired waters and waters being used for recreational, commercial and subsistence fishing. The New River is downstream of several hog and poultry (operations) and is an important marine estuary. There are multiple areas down river that have experienced recent harmful algae blooms and this area has been experiencing mass mortality in both commercial and wild harvest shellfish.”
The New River runs for 50 miles. It rises in northwestern Onslow County and flows east-southeast past Jacksonville, where it widens into a tidal estuary approximately two miles wide. As an estuary it meanders through Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and enters the Atlantic Ocean in Onslow Bay via New River Inlet.
Onslow Bay is an indentation of the North Carolina coast between Cape Fear in the south and Cape Lookout in the north. Thirteen barrier islands form the shore of the bay.
CCRW is a nonprofit advocacy and “boots-on-the-ground” organization that serves a total area of 320 miles of rivers and streams, 140,104 acres of estuaries, and 129 miles of coastline in the White Oak River Basin. The White Oak River Basin covers much of Onslow and Carteret counties, as well as small portions of Craven and Jones counties.
According to the release, CCRW is collaborating with experienced and knowledgeable partners “to gather the most representative and accurate data possible. Tributaries will be analyzed for bacteria levels to determine the levels of contamination at different points in the river. Accompanying this quantitative bacteria assessment will be bacterial DNA analysis to determine the source of the bacteria.
“The DNA potion of this research will be in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University's Center for a Livable Future and use a new method of identifying if the bacteria are coming from hogs, poultry, humans or other sources.”
The news release said CCRW’s primary partner is Dr. Christopher Heaney of Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future.
“He has an extensive list of research and awards, and he is interested in environmental epidemiology, occupational and environmental health, infectious diseases, water and health; global climate change and community-based participatory research,” the release states.
In addition to water quality data, CCRW is collaborating with the East Carolina University Center for Survey Research to survey Onslow County residents who live near the commercial animal operations. The survey will ask about the participants’ interactions with the operations, issues they have, awareness and fishing practices. The results will help CCRW understand the impacts of CAFOs beyond water quality and get direct feedback from community members.
“To round out the research component of this PFPW project, our White Oak Waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, will continue routine flights over Onslow County to track new development and document any permit violations,” the release adds. “This is possible by CCRW's partnership with SouthWings, which connects conservation partners with a network of volunteer pilots to advocate for the restoration and protection of the ecosystems of the southeast through flight.
“The flights will also be watching for other water quality issues that are visible from the sky. Aerial observations allow Riley to quickly respond to water quality emergencies and keep the public informed.”
CCRW’s partnership with the Duke University Marine Lab, through the lab-space sponsored by the Duke Wetland Center and Duke student volunteers, also offers unique collaborative opportunities to share resources, improve efficiencies and leverage funding to support this project and additional work to protect water quality here in coastal N.C., the news release concludes.
“Overall, this PFPW-WQ4F project will be a wholistic assessment of the impacts that CAFOs have on water quality, fisheries and quality of life in coastal N.C. We look forward to collaborating with so many distinguished partners and sharing what we learn along the way.”
For more information on CCRW’s Water Quality for Fisheries program, go to: https://coastalcarolinariverwatch.org/water-quality-for-fisheries/.
