NEWPORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies and the Carteret County Special Response Team responded to an incident Thursday morning of a man barricaded in a house with a weapon.
According to a Thursday afternoon release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 10:25 a.m. for the 200 block of Mayflower Drive in Newport. A family member of the subject informed deputies the subject allegedly tried stab him with a knife. The family member was able to escape the home with a minor cut on the hand.
Deputies learned the subject, 34-year-old Brent Edward Humphrey, of Newport, was reportedly armed with a hunting knife with a female inside the house. The SRT set a perimeter around the residence and began negotiating with the subject.
At approximately 12:32 p.m., Mr. Humphrey surrendered to deputies on scene and was transported to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort. The female in the house was not harmed in the incident.
Mr. Humphrey was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Before this incident, Mr. Humphrey was wanted in Craven and Carteret counties for felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear on the following charges: carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and failure to comply with child support.
Mr. Humphrey was booked under a $42,800 bond and is scheduled to appear in district and superior court in November.
