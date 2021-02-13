City council proceeds with demolition orders for 2 properties, grants more time for other

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council Tuesday handed down two more demolition orders for condemned structures in the city limits, but it granted the family of the now-deceased owner of a building on Arendell Street some consider a Morehead City landmark more time to partially tear down the structure.
The Morehead City Council considered a slate of ordinances containing demolition orders during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening in the municipal building on S. 8th Street. In all three cases, the council had previously held condemnation hearings and granted the property owners more time to either demolish or begin repairs.
All three, however, failed to meet their new deadlines to carry out the orders, prompting the city to begin the process of demolishing the structures itself.
The council first considered the case of 1308 Arendell St., which was required to be partially torn down by Jan. 9. The building’s owner, Shelby Freeman, died Jan. 11 at the age of 101, and his son, Stephen Freeman, appeared on his behalf to explain the situation.
“In that period of time, I wasn’t able to do much with the building because I was trying to take care of my dad,” the younger Mr. Freeman said. “…However, after he died…I started working on the property.”
Mr. Freeman said he obtained demolition and building alteration permits in January, which Morehead City Planning Director Sandi Watkins confirmed, and by early February, he said he’d demolished and begun to seal off the back portion of the building. An engineer’s report, which Mr. Freeman presented at his continued hearing in November, certified the front portion of the building was structurally sound. He wanted to maintain that part of the building as it contained his father’s antique car collection. Now that his father has died, he said the family is in the process of selling the cars, and they will eventually sell the building, as well.
“I’m just trying to make it sound while I’m still trying to sell a couple of his cars and some other personal possessions,” he said. “…We’re in the process of probate with the property which will be a three-month deal at least, and then we’re going to try to sell the property.”
Mr. Freeman said his family has no intention to refurbish the building, which some consider a Morehead City landmark. He said it will be up to whoever purchases the building to decide whether to preserve it or tear it down.
Considering the extenuating circumstances, and the fact Mr. Freeman has nearly completed the partial demolition order, the council decided to table the ordinance for 30 days, giving the family more time to fulfill the order.
The next case was that of 1104 Avery St., which the council had given until Jan. 12 for the owners to secure funding and obtain a permit to either repair or demolish the structure. Brad Piland, an attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina, spoke on behalf of the owner to say they had found a small amount of money and started seeking demolition bids, but he asked for more time to finish that process.
However, unlike in the previous case, the city council noted nothing major had changed in the property owner’s situation, they just failed to meet the extended deadline. City attorney Derek Taylor recommended the council adopt the demolition ordinance to begin the process of seeking bids, but said the owners may still proceed with doing it themselves. The council adopted the ordinance.
“Go ahead, pass the ordinance, put it into play, let the town go through their process of getting bids and moving towards demolition,” Mr. Taylor said. “If they get it done before we need to go out there and do it, then we don’t have to actually carry out the order.”
The city council found similar circumstances in the next case, 2207 Fisher St., which was required to be “dismantled” by Feb. 11. Ms. Watkins said the owner, who did not speak at the meeting, obtained a demolition permit Feb. 5, but as of Tuesday hadn’t completed the work.
The city council adopted the demolition ordinance for the Fisher Street property, as well.
The latest demolition orders conclude a process that was initiated in late 2019 to condemn and remove several structures in the city limits the chief building inspector deemed unsafe and unfit for human habitation. Some property owners appealed the inspector’s orders, and the city council held numerous condemnation appeal hearings throughout 2020, including several that were tabled for six months to give the owners more time to either repair or demolish the structures.
In nearly all cases, other than the Freeman case, the council ultimately ordered the condemned buildings be torn down, either by the owner or by the city itself. Many of those buildings have been demolished.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
