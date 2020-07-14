MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council Tuesday will consider the creation of a parks and recreation advisory board for the intended purpose of gathering community feedback and advising officials on issues surrounding the city’s parks and recreation facilities.
The matter is on the agenda for the city council’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. The council will need to adopt an ordinance establishing the advisory board to create it.
Those who wish to attend the meeting electronically should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139 or cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org by 11 a.m. Tuesday for information about accessing the meeting livestream.
The idea of the advisory Bboard came about as a result of talks between city officials and Concerned Citizens of Morehead City, a community group that advocates for the interests of the central-north areas of town. The area has many Black and low-income residents, and the group has spoken out about what it considers unequal access to parks and recreation facilities and other resources.
A steering committee was formed after the group appeared before the city council in March to request options for property owners with condemned structures. At the time, secretary Melissa Oden also brought up access concerns and recommended creating the advisory board for the benefit of all city residents.
An update on the condemnation process is also scheduled for Tuesday.
According to a draft ordinance included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting, the advisory board will focus on five key areas: long-range planning, budget, use, advocacy and communications. The board will be comprised of nine members serving staggered, three-year terms.
The ordinance calls for all board members to reside within the Morehead City planning and zoning jurisdictions, with one member representing the W.S. King Alumni Association and one member representing the Concerned Citizens of Morehead City. One member will reside within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, and the overall board should represent a diverse variety of interests, the ordinance says.
The Morehead City Council will also consider the following agenda items during its meeting Tuesday:
- Governing body appointment to the Highway 70 Corridor Commission.
- Encroachment request for 109 S. 6th St.
- Sale of city hall building at 706 Arendell St.
- City manager’s report, including a purchasing policy update, current sidewalk requirements and request from Working Narratives to create a Morehead City Storytelling Project.
