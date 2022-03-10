School board reviews proposed $30.7M county budget request for 2022-23

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education reviewed a $30.7 million proposed 2022-23 school system budget Monday that is nearly 15% more than the $26.8 million appropriated by the county for 2021-22.
The budget, reviewed during a workshop in the school system’s central office, includes a $27.8 million operations budget and a $2.9 million capital request, which is primarily used for facilities and maintenance. The new fiscal year begins Friday, July 1.
According to finance officer Kathy Carswell, the operations proposal includes increases in retirement benefits and health insurance premiums, salary increases for certified staff, employee supplement increases and a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour for non-certified staff.
“Health care is up 9.5% alone,” she said.
The local budget request includes $26 million in county funds for operations of traditional schools, up from $23.4 million appropriated this fiscal year, a 11% increase. It also has $592,500 in charter school pass-through funds.
The school system is also projecting additional sources of revenue for operations that include $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $10,000 in interest earned, and $925,142 in appropriated fund balance.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said now that the budget proposal has been presented to the board for input, members will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, to officially adopt the request.
The request will then go to county commissioners, who must adopt their budget by Thursday, June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
Assistant superintendent Richard Paylor presented the capital portion of the budget to the board, with Ms. Carswell presenting the operations portion and being available to answer questions on both sections.
Increases in the operating budget include $55,157 for a certified employee salary increase of 2.5%, $904,893 for employee supplement increases for certified, which includes teachers, and non-certified staff, which includes employees such as maintenance and cafeteria workers. Certified staff supplements would increase to 7.75% and non-certified staff would increase to 3.75%.
There is $393,930 to cover retirement payment increases, which will increase from 22.89% to 24.19%, and $153,835 for a health insurance premium increase. Health insurance is projected to increase from $7,019 per employee to $7,397.
There is also $46,614 to cover an increase in the contract with Plain Jane’s Janitorial and Cleaning Supplies for school cleaning services. An additional $473,615 is included that will raise minimum wage for non-certified school employees from $13 per hour to $15 per hour.
Under the capital portion, Ms. Carswell said there are increases due to more planned repairs and purchases of activity buses.
“We postponed purchases for activity buses for two years because they had not been driven to events during the COVID pandemic,” she said. “We now need to catch up on those purchases.”
Now that events and competitions have opened back up in schools, officials are requesting three activity buses to replace high mileage vehicles. They are also asking for two work trucks.
The capital request of $2.9 million is nearly 12% more than the $2.6 million allocated by the county last year. In addition to the regular capital request, the school system is asking that the county place $964,000 into a contingency fund for chiller replacements.
Much of the capital request focuses on student safety and upgrades to facilities that are not included in a $42 million school bond referendum voters passed in November 2020.
It includes items like additional security DVRs and 16 cameras at each of the three high schools. There are also requests for updated playground equipment at several elementary schools.
The capital budget includes $1.8 million for category I needs, which is for painting, flooring replacements, roof replacements and planned repairs and renovations. It also includes upgrades for safety and security.
In addition, the capital budget includes $772,494 for category II items, which covers technology, furniture and equipment, band and departmental needs.
Mr. Paylor said this fiscal year was the last year for lease payments on technology equipment and on Croatan High School modular units, so those items are not included in the 2022-23 budget request.
The category III capital portion, which is for three activity buses and two work trucks, is $340,000.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.