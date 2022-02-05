Carteret County reports 2 more deaths, 337 new COVID cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — For the third time this week, the Carteret County Health Department on Friday announced additional deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
County health officials said Friday afternoon two more people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The latest deaths follow an announcement of two others on Wednesday and one death reported Monday, bringing the county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 112.
According to a release from the health department, one of the people who died was a resident in their 80s and the other was in their 70s. Both reportedly had underlying health conditions.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of two more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends at this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, health officials confirmed 337 new confirmed cases since Wednesday for 13,089 total cases in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic. Active cases as of Friday afternoon stood at 140 and the number of recovered cases was 12,837.
In addition, there were 26 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with the virus, up slightly from 25 hospitalizations reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, the county reports 15 are fully vaccinated and 11 are not fully vaccinated.
Carteret Community College reported two active cases of COVID-19 on campus for the week of Jan. 31, down from three the previous week. The last known date of exposure on campus was Jan. 27. There has been a total of 91 positive COVID-19 cases on campus since the start of the pandemic.
