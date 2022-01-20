CARTERET COUNTY — The following closures and cancellations have been announced ahead of a forecast winter storm Friday through Saturday, Jan. 20-21.
Carteret County government offices closed Friday and Saturday
Due to the threat of winter weather, Carteret County government offices will be closed Friday and Saturday. This includes all branches of the Carteret County Public Library system and the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center.
Carteret County Area Transportation will also suspend services for Friday and Saturday. Carteret County solid waste convenience sites will be closed Friday, as well.
Carteret County public schools going remote Friday
The Carteret County public school system will operate on a remote learning/remote workday Friday for students and staff due to the weather and forecast hazardous conditions.
CCC to close for weather
The Carteret Community College campus will be closed to students, faculty, staff and the public Friday and Saturday due to winter weather. All classes will operate remotely Friday and Saturday. For additional class information, students should check their Moodle accounts or contact their instructors directly.
Campus will reopen and classes will resume on Monday.
Emerald Isle facilities closed
Emerald Isle government facilities will all be closed through the weekend, including the municipal building on Highway 58, the parks and recreation community center and the restrooms at the beach accesses, the boating access facility, Blue Heron Park and Emerald Isle Woods Park. The police department lobby will be closed Friday and Saturday but will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cape Carteret town hall closed
The Cape Carteret town hall on Dolphin Street will be closed Friday and will reopen Monday. The Pettiford Creek kayak launch facility will also be closed Friday.
Cedar Point town hall, park closed
The Cedar Point town hall on Sherwood Avenue will be closed Friday. Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park will also be closed and will reopen when it is deemed safe.
Indian Beach town hall closed Friday
Indian Beach town hall on Salter Path Road will close Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. Public safety staff will remain on-duty during the storm, and town hall will reopen Monday, weather permitting.
Atlantic Beach town hall closing
Atlantic Beach Town Hall at 1010 West Fort Macon Road will close Friday due to the winter storm forecast. Town officials intend to reopen town hall on Monday, weather permitting. All other town departments will operate as normal.
Ports closed for operations Friday
The Port of Morehead City, along with the Port of Wilmington, will be closed for operations Friday. At both ports, vessel operations will resume on Sunday and the gates will resume normal operations Monday.
The Charlotte Inland Port remains on a normal operating schedule.
NCDOT suspends morning ferry routes
Due to winter weather forecast overnight, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is canceling all ferry departures scheduled for Friday morning before 7 a.m.
The delay will allow ferry and road crews to assess travel conditions on a route-by-route basis. Each individual ferry terminal will then decide whether it is safe to operate the remainder of the day.
Passengers who wish to travel on any ferry route over the weekend should check their route’s Twitter feed or call the terminal before heading to the ferry.
If you wish to add a closure or cancellation to this running list, contact elise@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.