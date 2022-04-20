EMERALD ISLE - The seventh annual Bike the Banks/Crystal Coast Lighthouse Challenge is back and set for Saturday, May 7.
The event features three rides: 10, 50 and 100 miles.
The premier event of the day is the century ride, at 100 miles, which is an out-and-back ride that will take participants from the Emerald Isle Community Center down Bogue Banks to Fort Macon, then back to Atlantic Beach, over to Morehead City, through Beaufort and Down East to the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, at least as close as you can get on a bicycle.
There is also a 50-mile, out-and-back ride to Fort Macon. This ride begins at the community center, goes to The Point in Emerald Isle, then down the island to Fort Macon and back.
The final ride, a 10-mile fun ride, is designed as a more leisurely ride for adults and families. It begins at the community center and follows the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path to the Eastern Ocean Regional Access parking lot in Emerald Isle, near mile marker 15.
The ride is held to promote bike riding in Carteret County and raise funds to support the Emerald Isle Bike and Pedestrian Path that runs for 12 miles throughout town.
The century and 50-mile rides begin at 8 a.m. The 10-mile ride starts at 8:30 a.m. All three begin and end at the Emerald Isle Community Center at 203 Leisure Lane, near mile post 19 on Highway 58.
Registration is $40 per rider for the 100- and 50-mile rides and $25 for the 10-mile event.
Registration is available online and will also be accepted on the morning of the ride beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the community center.
A brief meeting will be held shortly before each ride. The century ride course will close at 2:30 p.m. All riders should wear helmets, and the use of rear flashers is encouraged to improve visibility. Rest stops with drinks and snacks are strategically located for all three rides.
Parking for participants is available at the community center and at the Emerald Isle Town Hall at 7509 Emerald Drive. To reduce traffic and for safety purposes, personal SAGs are not encouraged. There is no rain date.
