BEAUFORT — A boat collision Monday morning resulted in one operator being transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 11:23 a.m. Monday about a boat collision at Jarrett Bay Boatworks’ marina.
The Beaufort Fire Department, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Marine Patrol, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which was between two vessels, a Carolina skiff and a bayrunner.
According to WRC Sgt. David Midyette, enforcement officer for the commission’s District 2, which includes Carteret County, the two boats were following close to one another when the bayrunner collided with the rear of the skiff.
“The skiff operator was injured and transported to the hospital,” Sgt. Midyette said.
This is a developing report.
