NEWPORT — Property developers looking to build or redevelop property in town may notice some changes to the town’s land use plan in the near future.
Town officials are pursuing a suite of changes to the town’s Coastal Area Management Act Land Use Plan through an amendment. The council held a public hearing on the proposed amendment April 14 at the regular council meeting, after which the council unanimously approved the amendment. No public comments were made during the hearing.
The LUP serves as guidelines for managing property development, with town officials’ long-term development goals and policies for the town. Newport Planning Department staff are working with Insight Planning and Development firm of Wilmington on the proposed LUP amendment. Insight Principal Planner and Planning Director Nicole Smith gave a presentation at the April 14 meeting on the amendment.
“In August 2015, the council adopted an amendment to the 2006 CAMA Land Use Plan,” Ms. Smith said. “However, the amendment wasn’t certified by the (N.C.) Coastal Resources Commission following the adoption.”
Now that the council has approved the proposed amendment, it will have a 30-day public comment period at the state level, after which it will go before the CRC for certification.
The proposed LUP amendment would edit the plan’s future land use map to reflect current distribution of zoning districts. Ms. Smith said it would also edit the LUP language as well.
“Edits included removal of the high density residential future land use category and increasing the density in the mixed-use residential category from 10 units to 14 units per acre,” she said, “increasing the minimum project size in the mixed-use residential district to require a minimum of five contiguous acres.”
Mixed-use residential zones under the amendment would also have a maximum land coverage limit of 40% of a given development project’s area. Minimum lot size in RO (residential office district) would increase from 6,000 to 10,000 square feet for the first dwelling unit, and each additional unit’s minimum size would increase from 3,000 to 5,000 square feet.
The amendment would also allow infrastructure – including water, sewer, streets and power distribution – on property under the Conservation category, however, any required federal, state and local mitigation actions must be accomplished.
In other news at the April 14 meeting, the council expressed its thanks to Newport Fire Chief Ben Whitley for his six years of service. The chief is leaving the Newport department Friday, April 29 to join the Indian Beach Fire Department as its new chief.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said Chief Whitley has been “someone you can rely on” during his time with the Newport department, which has included several hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s done an amazing job,” Mr. Chadwick said. “He’s made some much-needed improvements (to the department). Indian Beach is getting someone amazing.”
Chief Whitley was present at the April 14 meeting. He said the decision to join the Indian Beach department “doesn’t come lightly,” but he and his family will remain in Newport and be active in the community.
“You’ve been welcoming to me and my family from day one,” the chief said. “Thank you for your support, I’ll always be a friend to the town.”
All the councilmen and Mayor Dennis Barber spoke highly of Chief Whitley and his family at the meeting. The mayor said during Hurricane Florence in 2018, his family took part in the relief effort, making and handing out food plates for displaced families.
Mayor Pro Tem David Heath said Chief Whitley brought a sense of “cohesiveness” to the Newport Fire Department.
“I know for you (Chief Whitley), this has been more than just a job,” Mr. Heath said, “I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done.”
The following also occurred at the meeting:
The council unanimously adopted two resolutions, with two separate actions, to apply for two state grants for asset inventories and assessments for both the town water system and wastewater system.
The council unanimously approved, with three separate actions, three amendments to the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. These amendments cover expected expenditures in the fire and police departments.
The council unanimously rescheduled its strategic planning retreat from Tuesday, April 19 to Tuesday, May 3.
The council unanimously approved the April 14 meeting’s consent agenda. This included setting a public hearing on the Thursday, May 12 council meeting for the proposed primary fire district and appointing Newport resident Tim Quillen to the Recreational Advisory Commission.
