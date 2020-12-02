County Health Department offers diabetes prevention program

MOREHEAD CITY — In an effort to reduce the number of residents developing type 2 diabetes, the Carteret County Health Department is offering a free diabetes prevention program.
“Participating in a diabetes prevention program can reduce the risk for developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent,” Alecia Sanders, who coordinates the program for the health department, said during a County Consolidated Human Services Board meeting held Nov. 10 via Zoom.
Ms. Sanders said the program is designed to empower individuals at risk for type 2 diabetes to take control of their health by incorporating healthier eating, moderate physical activity, stress reduction, problem-solving and coping skills.
To qualify for the classes, individuals must not be diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, be at least 18 years of age, have an A1c between 5.7% and 6.4%, have a fasting plasma glucose between 100-125 mg/dL and register at risk via a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening test. They could also have had gestational diabetes during a previous pregnancy.
Ms. Sanders explained that pre-diabetes is a condition where people have higher than normal blood glucose levels, but it’s not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.
She pointed out that the program is based on a “highly successful research study that showed lifestyle change is more effective than medication,” she said.
Ms. Sanders emphasized it’s critical those predisposed to diabetes take control before it develops into the disease. CDC data shows the risk of death is 50% higher for adults with diabetes. They are also at higher risk of serious health complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and loss of toes, feet or legs.
In addition, medical costs for people with diabetes are more than twice as high as those without diabetes, according to the CDC.
Ms. Sanders said the first 12-month program started Nov. 3 with 10 participants, and currently meets via Zoom because of coronavirus restrictions. The program includes weekly classes for four months, bi-weekly classes for two months and monthly classes for 6 months.
The goal for participants is to lose 5 to 7% of their body weight. There are weigh-ins and check-ins each class to manage progress. Participants must keep physical activity logs and food logs.
Some of the topics covered in the courses include “Eat Well to Prevent T2,” “Get More Active,” “Shop and Cook to Prevent T2,” “Stay Active Away from Home” and “Get Enough Sleep.”
There are incentives to reward those reaching goals and there is access to a lifestyle coach to encourage them along the way. Those completing the program receive gifts such as a CalorieKing book, pedometer, portion plate, T-shirt, digital bathroom scale, grocery gift card, George Foreman Grill, digital food scale, fitness DVDs and measuring spoons and cups.
Funding for the program came from a state regional grant from the Office of Minority Health. To qualify for funds, 75% of participants in the region must be from minority groups. Ms. Sanders said the region has met that goal.
The health department received $13,959 as its portion of the grant. The funds are being used for salary and program needs.
Board member Dr. Gregory Reichert praised Ms. Sanders and her team for offering the classes.
“This is exactly what we need,” he said.
