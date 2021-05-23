Marine labs maintain COVID-19 safety protocols as governor eases restrictions

CARTERET COUNTY — With state coroanvirus restrictions eased up, local marine research labs are awaiting word from their main campuses if they can fully return to business as usual.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced May 14 the end of the state’s capacity limits on businesses and nearly all remaining statewide mask mandates. State officials put the measures in place last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many businesses, institutes and organizations in Carteret County closed to the public, including the three university-owned marine research labs – the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Institute for Marine Sciences, also in Morehead City, and the Duke University Marine Lab on Pivers Island in Beaufort.
IMS Director Dr. Rick Luettich said in an email to the News-Times Monday he and the rest of the lab’s faculty and staff are pleased to see conditions “headed back toward normal.”
“The new guidance from the (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and Gov. Cooper provide encouraging evidence that we’re getting there,” Dr. Luettich said. “At IMS, we’ll continue to monitor and follow UNC’s COVID-19 policies and guidance…I anticipate that UNC’s policy will remain closely aligned with the governor; our faculty, staff and students have been pretty understanding and agreeable with this approach.”
While restrictions have been easing up, Dr. Luettich said IMS doesn’t have any classes scheduled for its summer semester. Instead, the next round of classes is scheduled for the fall.
“By that time, UNC is planning to be operating in person,” Dr. Luettich said, “and we expect that will extend to IMS. As a general rule, we prefer in-person to online classes, as they allow students to experience the coastal environment first hand.”
While the pandemic may have precluded in-person classes, Dr. Luettich said IMS staff and faculty have been able to conduct much of their planned research, in some cases actually being able to pursue additional research as a direct result of the pandemic.
“I think the pandemic’s biggest impacts have been the restrictions on out-of-state travel and the switch from in-person meetings, such as professional conferences, to virtual formats,” Dr. Luettich said. “While the virtual format may accommodate the meeting business, it lacks the social exchange that often leads to new ideas and collaborations.”
Some local marine scientists and teachers have been able to get a head start on returning to normal classes.
CMAST Director Dr. David Eggleston said faculty and staff at his lab have been hosting in-person classes and field trips for their spring semester for 16 undergraduates.
He said they accomplished this through a combination of mask-wearing, physical distancing and weekly testing.
“Late in the semester, we coordinated with DUML for a courier to drive from The Triangle to DUML and CMAST,” he said, referring to the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area, “and retrieve our COVID-testing samples, then deliver those samples back to The Triangle the same day for processing in the lab.”
Dr. Eggleston said this weekly testing program will continue through the summer semester at CMAST.
DUML Director Dr. Andrew Read told the News-Times that much like IMS and CMAST, there haven’t been any major changes to their safety protocols yet.
“We still have a mask mandate for students, faculty and staff when indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, daily symptom monitoring/reporting and weekly COVID testing for everyone on campus,” Dr. Read said.
He went on to say beginning with the fall term, DUML will require students to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a medical/religious waiver.
“We expect that once the vaccines are approved for general, rather than emergency, use, this requirement will extend to faculty and staff as well,” he said.
Like CMAST, the DUML has some undergrad students already on campus.
“We currently have 18 residential undergraduate students here for our first summer term courses,” Dr. Read said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
