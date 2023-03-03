BROAD CREEK — Broad Creek Middle School students celebrated a beloved volunteer who has cerebral palsy and those preparing to participate in Special Olympics during a special assembly March 3 in the gym.
The event was a culmination of One Book, One School, a national effort to encourage unity and camaraderie, all around the activity of reading. During February, BCMS students and staff read Out of My Mind by Sharon Draper, a book whose main character has cerebral palsy
At the assembly, students heard from Peyton Kelly, who has cerebral palsy.
Kelly, a former BCMS student and current popular volunteer at the school, participated in the One Book, One School effort. He also sat down with school staff for a series of interviews to explain what it’s like to have cerebral palsy.
“The part that gets me,” Kelly said when asked what surprises him the most about how people respond to him, “is when they change their tone of voice. They talk to me like I’m five years old. I’m like, ‘Just talk to me the way you talk to your best friends. Just talk to me like everybody else.’”
Peyton explained that similar to the main character Melody in Out of My Mind, trying to be heard is difficult and getting tired from speaking is a major factor and frustration.
“I understand completely where she comes from,” Kelly said.
“There were a few instances when I was here where the teacher would ask a question, and I would raise my foot, and the answer would surprise them,” he said, referring to his classmates when having class discussions. “I added dimension to it.”
Other interviews, conducted by Broad Creek’s media coordinator, Heather Blackwell, included stories about Kelly from friends and family members. Blackwell said she understands the power of students and staff reading about characters similar to who they know.
“The more you can learn about a person in whatever their situation is, I think the better off everybody’s going to be, because it’s not just me and Melody; there’s thousands of us,” Kelly said.
Kelly volunteers at BCMS once per week and mentors a student who is also in a wheelchair. He has a blog to help educate others about CP, and he has future goals to travel overseas.
In addition to speaking with Kelly at the whole-school assembly, staff recognized and honored his service. They also honored students who are competing in Special Olympics. The students received special recognition and gifts for their classroom.
