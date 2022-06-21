NEWPORT – A section of Hibbs Road south of Newport will close for one day in late June to upgrade a drainage pipe.
Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department plan to close the road in both directions near Victory Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. They will replace a 24-inch pipe with a 42-inch pipe, which will improve drainage underneath the road. The existing pipe is showing signs of corrosion and reaching the end of its useful life.
The signed detour will keep traffic on N.C. 24, U.S. 70 and McCabe Road. Hibbs Road serves as cut-through for the two highways.
People can continue to access the Coastal Environmental Partnership’s solid waste transfer station via U.S. 70 during the closure.
Drivers who use Hibbs Road should be mindful of the detour, plan for a longer trip and be cautious near the closure.
The project is weather-dependent. If there is rain on Monday, the crews will postpone the closure and repairs to the following day.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
