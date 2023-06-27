OCRACOKE – The N.C. Ferry System’s Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes has added service beginning Tuesday, June 27 as Pamlico Sound routes switch to their summer schedules.
As of June 27, the schedule will be as follows:
Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Reservations are highly recommended during the busy summer season. Travelers can make reservations online at www.ncferry.org, or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.
People wanting to access Ocracoke via Hatteras can use the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, which makes three roundtrips daily between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village and also accepts reservations. In addition, the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry route will continue running 36 scheduled departures each day, with additional unscheduled departures added when possible during high traffic demands. No reservations are accepted on the Hatteras vehicle ferry.
For real-time text or email updates on weather or mechanical delays, sign up for the Ferry Information Notification System at www.ncdot.gov/fins.
