Carteret County Kindergartners, pre-K students prepare for for first day of school Monday

BEAUFORT — Beaufort Elementary School kindergartner Claire Hanna counted to 20 as teacher Laura Frisbee listened Wednesday.
Claire, wearing a colorful face mask due to COVID-19 precautions, then went to a play area, where she completed a puzzle based on shapes and colors.
Similar scenes were happening in public school classrooms across Carteret County this week as teachers prepared 465 kindergartners and 224 prekindergarten students for their first full day of school, which will be Monday.
To help alleviate the stress of transitioning to the classroom, public schools host small groups of N.C. Pre-K and kindergarten children a week prior on staggered enrollment. During the half-day visits, students are taught simple school rules, observed for basic behaviors and skills and tour the school.
Traditionally, teachers also visit students’ homes, but because of pandemic-related restrictions, teachers are not doing those visits this year.
“We’re having parents come to the school for individual conferences instead,” BES principal Karen Wood said.
Ms. Frisbee said the small group and one-on-one visits with students and parents helps ease the transition of small children entering the school setting.
“We get to build relationships. It’s so important that we are able to communicate with families,” Ms. Frisbee said. “It just helps start the year off right.”
The visits also give teachers a chance to assess students on basic skills to have a better idea of where each child is academically, socially and in other ways.
“I’m assessing for basic kindergarten skills. Some students may be ahead of the game and we’ll better know how to meet their needs,” she said.
Kindergarten teachers assess students for motor skills, such as using scissors to cut paper and gluing. They also check academic skills, such as letter and number recognition, sounds, shapes and colors.
Prekindergarten teacher Marlo Smith said her children are screened for some of the same skills, but since this will be the first time her students will enter a school setting, she’s interested in other things as well.
“I’m interested in motor skills and cognitive skills to set a baseline on how they come in. We can also assess if there are additional needs, such as speech or occupational therapy,” she said.
Parent Mark Hanna said he liked having the opportunity for his daughter to have small group time, as well as a chance to meet with her teacher.
“When I came to school we didn’t do this and my first week of kindergarten was terrible. I cried all the time,” he said. “I don’t think a 5-year-old should be dropped off in the deep end of school. It’s hard on you to send your kid off to school and have the house be quiet. I have to ease into it, too.”
For the second consecutive year, parents will not be able to go with their children into the classroom for the first day because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Ms. Wood. Parents will drop off children at the school doors and teachers and staff will escort them to their classrooms.
Some schools will offer a special area for parents to gather after dropping off their children to ease any anxieties about the new chapter of their child’s life.
Kindergartners visiting Ms. Frisbee’s classroom Wednesday didn’t seem to care much about the special preparations taking place on their behalf. They were more interested in playing and boasting about how they could count or recite the alphabet.
Many of her students, like kindergartner Tai’Ler Sims, had attended the N.C. Pre-K program last year.
Tai’Ler said she was excited about going into kindergarten.
“I know my numbers, letters, words. I know that we should learn that our hands are kind and we should be helpful,” she said.
Kindergartner Levi Moore said, “I like playing and learning. I like math.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.