County commissioners send rezoning request for former church property back to planners

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners tabled a rezoning request for a former church property located off Highway 24 after several nearby residents spoke in strong opposition to the request Monday, sending it back to the County Planning Commission for further review.
Island Church of Emerald Isle is seeking to rezone 3095 Highway 24 from R-15M (single-family residential) to B-3 (general business) district. The board of commissioners held a public hearing on the request during its regular meeting Monday evening in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
The rezoning request has appeared twice already before the planning commission, which voted 4-2 in November to recommend denying it. That recommendation came after a lengthy discussion during which several nearby property owners expressed opposition to the B-3 zoning, saying it could fundamentally change the residential nature of the area.
“To change that place from the zoning it is now, from a residential to a business zoning, would change our whole world dramatically,” nearby resident Michael Grice said Monday, continuing talks that initially began in October, when the planning commission first considered the request. “…I don’t want to live beside an ABC store, I don’t want to live beside a grocery store, a gas station, all those things that would change our life there.”
Mr. Grice’s relatives, Spillman Grice and wife Shirley, also appeared Monday, along with several other neighbors, to express their reasons for opposing the rezoning request, including concerns over traffic, noise and stormwater runoff. Nearby resident Terry Murphy said she’s particularly concerned about safety should a business go into the space once occupied by a church.
“I’m personally concerned by what kind of business would go in there,” Ms. Murphy said. “I like the community, I feel comfortable in this community and I really feel like when I start seeing the dynamics change in a community it makes it not quite as safe place to live, and I’m very comfortable living there.”
Island Church of Emerald Isle pastor Paul Ortiz was present Monday, as well. He explained the church moved to a new location several years ago after outgrowing the building on Highway 24, which he said has been sitting mostly vacant for about three years. He and other church leadership have been trying to sell the property, but its current zoning substantially limits the potential uses for the building.
Mr. Ortiz said based on the prospective buyers he’s talked to, so far, if the property is rezoned, the type of business that would go there would likely be low impact.
“I appreciate the concerns and I understand completely where you all are coming from. The only inquiries that we’ve had from any potential businesses that would come in there have been things like after-school programs, which I think would benefit the community, a veterinarian, a dog training center,” Mr. Ortiz said. “…We don’t want to see significant change to the property or impact on the community, as well.”
Commissioner Robin Comer suggested looking into the R-B (residential business) district, which he said was designed for businesses that are compatible with a residential area. County Planning Director Gene Foxworth also recommended a conditional zoning, which could limit the uses on the property to only those specified by county staff.
“The conditional zoning would be my preference, and I’ll tell you the reason why. Often times we’re able to satisfy both the property owner as well as the surrounding land owners, if you have a specific use,” Mr. Foxworth said. “Without a specific use…the R-B or a traditional zoning district would be more appropriate.”
Rather than approve or deny the rezoning request outright, the board of commissioners decided to table it and send it back to the planning commission. The decision, which followed a nearly hour-long discussion, was unanimous.
“I can appreciate all sides of this thing, they need some kind of resolution,” Mr. Comer said. “…Let’s table action tonight and defer this back to the planning commission and see if they can come to an amicable resolution.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.