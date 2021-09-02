Carteret Community College partners with nonprofit for small business loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Small Business Center has established a micro-loan program in collaboration with the First Rung Foundation to provide seed money to entrepreneurs starting new businesses in Carteret County.
Low-interest loans up to $10,000 are available for business-related costs, such as space, inventory, equipment, advertising, marketing and technology.
Walt Sliva and Laura Benson created the First Rung Foundation, a nonprofit, as a way to make the county more attractive to young entrepreneurs and new business owners.
“We know that access to capital is critical in the early stages of a start-up. We want to make it possible for people in our community to turn their passions into sustainable profits by growing a business here, not only with funding, but also with education, coaching and ongoing support,” Ms. Benson said. “Linking First Rung’s micro-loans with the college’s expertise and resources was the perfect collaboration to grow our local small-business economy.”
To qualify for a loan, borrowers must complete the CCC Small Business Academy and money management basics course, meet with the Small business center director for business counseling and complete or update a business plan.
The academy course assists business owners with the completion of a business plan, marketing strategy, pricing structure and basic bookkeeping and accounting practices.
Those interested in learning more can call 252-222-6123 or visit sbc@carteret.edu.
