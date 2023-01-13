PELETIER — Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby resigned his position Thursday, citing frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County have been stymied by those with whom he has served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents.
He said he notified Town Clerk Bea Cunningham and said the resignation was immediate. He said he also contacted the Carteret County Board of Elections.
“When I sought the commissioner seat in 2021, I ran on a platform of improving the quality of life for residents and being a good steward of taxpayer money. Growing up in Peletier, I enjoyed being just a few miles from the beach. But I always knew Peletier wouldn't always remain a hidden gem,” Overby said in a statement to the newspaper.
“I was a young boy when Peletier incorporated back in 1996. The only reason they incorporated was so they could remain a rural area and not be annexed by Cape Carteret, a growing town. Fast forward to present day and it's obvious developers have their sights set on Peletier. Development can be a great thing if you have the infrastructure to accommodate the growth.”
Overby said he believes Peletier should unincorporate.
“The (state annexation) law changed, and Cape Carteret couldn't forcibly annex Peletier,” he said. “The county already provides all the services Peletier receives. There's no need for anyone in Peletier to pay a town (property) tax (5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value). The town officials should realize the fact that they have failed the taxpayers. The least they can do is save the town some money and unincorporate.
“I challenge them to put it on the ballot as a referendum. Let the people decide where they want their tax dollars going.”
Overby said he hopes “people realize that I wanted to be a representative of the people. Our founding fathers didn't want politicians to think they were leaders and knew better than anyone else. Our republic was created so that politicians could fulfill the will of the people.
“It takes three board members to accomplish anything, and my voice hasn't been able to influence the majority to start being proactive. I'm sure the current board members will stay on their reactionary sinking ship, but I prefer action and results. There will be an election in November. I hope there's a referendum to unincorporate and candidates that actually want to address the issues.”
Among other things, Overby has tried to get the town to adopt its own land-use plan instead of relying on the county’s plan.
Commissioner Tim Quinn, who among board members worked most frequently with Overby, said Thursday he was surprised Overby has resigned.
“I thought we had done some good things and we were making progress on some things,” said Quinn, who like Overby was elected in November 2021.
The board of commissioners will need to pick a replacement to fill out Overby’s four-year term.
Quinn said he’d likely support Gary Burrows, whom he nominated last year to replace Walter Krause, who resigned for health reasons. Burrows lost in a 3-2 vote to former mayor and town founding father Walter Vinson.
Commissioner Dan Taylor declined to comment Thursday, as did Mayor Dale Sowers, who by mid-morning Friday hadn’t returned a call to his cellphone mid-afternoon Thursday. Overby during his service clashed most frequently with those two. Both have criticized Overby for not being a team player.
Overby said in his statement that, “(Carteret) County Commissioners recently discussed a property rezoning just outside Peletier's jurisdiction. Residents went to the meeting to express their concerns. A few county commissioners took aim at Peletier for not planning for development and not providing any services for the residents.
“The county commissioners said exactly what I've been saying over the past year,” he said. “It's illogical to collect money from hardworking citizens and not provide them with a service that improves their quality of life. It's a classic example of taxation without representation.”
The property, 156 acres off Highway 58, was rezoned by a 5-1 vote for an RV Camper resort opposed by many Peletier residents. It’s just outside the town limits, so Peletier had no formal say in the matter, although the town had requested extension of its extraterritorial jurisdiction, which would have allowed the town board to make the rezoning decision.
Overby, who is less than one month into his second year in office, said he had advocated for basic, cost-effective services from which the citizens could benefit. “A little over $100 a month could have provided us a membership with the N.C. League of Municipalities,” he said. “That fee would pay for itself with professional consulting services and a seat at the table when lawmakers in Raleigh are discussing legislation that affects local government," he said in the statement.
“This service could have helped Peletier get started on proactively addressing the implications from growth. Sadly, the majority of the board didn't see a need to prepare for development even though the town is already behind the 8-ball,” he said.
“Peletier is unfortunately still sponging off Cape Carteret for police service,” Overby said. “They (Cape Carteret) provide the (county) sheriff's office mutual aid.”
Peletier has no police department, and Overby pushed unsuccessfully to get the town to hire a full-time sheriff’s deputy, a system nearby Cedar Point has done for years.
“I was glad to see the sheriff's office receive two patrol deputies in their new budget,” Overby said. “Peletier's population will continue to grow, and they need to fund public safety if they remain an incorporated town.”
He said he was humbled in November 2021 to receive the most commission votes in Peletier’s electoral history, 112. Incumbent Dan Taylor was reelected with 49 votes and first-time candidate Tim Quinn was elected with 45.
“I ran for this position because I care about the future of this community,” he said in the statement. “I don't have a self-serving purpose." Overby has also pushed the town to move quickly to broadcasting town board meetings live on the town’s website so people who can’t attend them can keep up with issues.
The board this month began recording its meetings, but there is not yet a firm plan to broadcast them live.
Town resident Donna Bierly, who has been increasingly involved in Peletier issues in the past two years, said she was “shocked” to hear of Overby’s resignation and was disappointed.
“I wish he hadn’t resigned,” she said. “I know he was frustrated.” However, she said, “I understand.”
Overby, Bierly said, “had good suggestions” but “change doesn’t happen overnight. Enacting change may require a different approach and time to convince others to get on board.”
She added that she wishes Overby well and suspects he will continue to be involved with the town.
Overby said Friday that, “Going forward, I will be helping future state and county candidates that believe in conservative values get elected. The county services and school system have the greatest impact on our lives, along with our children, so that's where I will focus my efforts.”
He said he understands “if some supporters feel like I let them down.” However, he added, “It was discouraging that only a handful of citizens are engaged in town decisions and the majority seem apathetic to how their tax dollars are spent, and people need to hold their elected officials accountable going forward.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
