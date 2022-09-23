CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies have charged two more Newport residents with open counts of murder in the death of Daniel Andrew Brisson, 46, whose body was discovered March 20 in the roadway in the 100 block of Harris Street in Morehead City.
Originally, county deputies arrested Joshua Kenneth Clauson, 20, of Newport with one open county of murder on March 21. He remains in the Carteret County Jail under no bond.
On Sept. 22, deputies charged Jason Allen Porter, 42, of Newport with one open count of murder. Porter is currently serving an active prison sentence for probation violations in the New Hanover Department of Corrections and was transported to Carteret County for his first appearance where he was placed on no bond.
On Sept. 23, deputies charged Amanda Alice Blanton, 33, of Newport with one open count of murder. Blanton is currently in the Craven County jail pending numerous drug charges and was transported to Carteret County for her first appearance where she was also placed on no bond.
These new charges follow a six-month investigation following the death of Brisson. All three are accused of acting in concert by intentionally injecting methamphetamine and fentanyl into the body of Brisson before dumping his body out of a vehicle on Harris Street.
