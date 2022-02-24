MOREHEAD CITY — East Carteret High School sophomore Lily Weippert is interested in becoming a dietician, but is keeping her options open regarding a career in health care.
She was among 54 county high school students who had a chance to explore health care career opportunities Friday during Health Science Career Day at Carteret Community College.
Students from the three county public high schools rotated through six stations that provided hands-on experiences in a variety of health care careers, including emergency medical services, radiography, medical assisting, respiratory therapy and human services technology.
For Lily, the day provided much to think about regarding her future.
“I’m definitely seeing different pathways I could take if the dietician idea doesn’t work out,” she said.
Like many ECHS students, she was wearing camouflage to honor the memory of the four fellow students killed Feb. 13 in a plane crash near Drum Inlet. She said the incident has more solidified her desire to enter a health care career.
“It’s mainly knowing that life is precious and our bodies are precious,” she said.
East Carteret health science teacher Caitlyn White said while she has been protective of her students since the accident, she believed having them attend the career day was a needed break.
“We want to give our kids every opportunity to come and experience the different career options,” she said. “We needed it. This is good and we needed to be here today.”
Julie Perry, career and college promise liaison for the school system and CCC, agreed it was good to see the students attending the event.
“I think it’s been a good distraction and it’s good to see them laughing,” she said. “This is an important day for all of the students because it can help them determine the best courses to take and see the opportunities they may not have known about.”
Bena Weires, career coach at CCC, said she hoped the day helped students get a better idea of the direction they want to head in health care.
“Hopefully this will help them narrow their focus for what they want to do. Many of them don’t realize there are other careers out there in health care,” she said. “This morning we had the hospital (Carteret Health Care in Morehead City) do a power point on the various jobs and scholarships that are available to help them.”
Croatan High School senior Carolina McAloon said she’s glad she attended the day and is interested in becoming an operating room nurse.
“I had an interest in EMS, but I love talking to people and operations. I just love helping and talking to people,” she said.
West Carteret High School junior Andrew Collins said he attended the event to get a better idea of what he wants to do.
“I’m interested in health care careers, but now I just need to figure out which one,” he said.
CHS health science teacher Robin Cavanaugh said she appreciated the college hosting the day.
“This gives them some idea about what life in college will be about,” she said. “When they come over here and see how serious this is, it gives them a lot to think about.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.