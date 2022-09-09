EMERALD ISLE — Town residents will honor retiring longtime Public Works Director Artie Dunn in a reception Tuesday night prior to the board of commissioners monthly meeting.
Light food and refreshments will be available at the reception, which will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room beside the police department.
Dunn first went to work for the town department in May 1991 and became director in 2003. He’s overseen a long period of growth in the department and has led it through several major hurricanes, including Florence in September 2018, as well as a massive cleanup after Hurricane Dorian spawned a tornado in September 2019 that destroyed most of Boardwalk RV Park.
Those who attend the reception are encouraged to stay for the board meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m.
During the meeting, commissioners will honor Dunn with a brief retirement ceremony, thanking him for his 31 years of service.
