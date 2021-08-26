Bogue Banks first responders deploy drones to monitor beaches, surf conditions

BOGUE BANKS — Some first responders on the North Carolina coast are putting drones to use to keep the beaches safe, and departments in Carteret County’s beach towns are no exception.
Carteret County has four beach towns along Bogue Banks —Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Indian Beach/Salter Path and Emerald Isle — and only Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle have seasonal lifeguard services.
Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said Monday the town has been operating a drone purchased several years ago. Its primary purpose is for search and rescue.
“Our drone does have the capability to carry some flotation devices and release to someone who’s in trouble in the water,” Chief Simpson said. “However, test trials have found that’s it’s not a feasible alternative to lifeguards on the beach strand.”
According to Chief Simpson, several factors hamper using a drone for water rescue. The device needs to be operational and charged to be of use, and prevailing winds make it difficult to fly a drone on the beach.
“Using a drone to deliver a flotation device to a swimmer in distress is largely dependent on the ability to place a flotation device within the victim’s reach,” the chief said. “Some limiting factors include the surf conditions, wind and weather, the drone operator’s skill and the victim’s level of consciousness and ability to grab hold of or make their way to a flotation device.”
While using a drone to get a distressed swimmer out of harm’s way may be difficult, Chief Simpson said the department has found it useful for locating lost or missing persons on the beach strand, as well as water-bound searches on the beach.
The chief said his department has used the drone for searches about 10 times, in addition to using it to spot fires in wooded areas and take aerial photos for fire investigations.
“We use a DJI Inspire II drone with a camera and real-time video capabilities,” the chief said. “Our mission possibilities are always expanding, based on needs, technology and available personal and skills to operate the drone. We’re looking into the possibility of upgrading to infrared technology for night operations.”
Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief Jason Baker said in an interview Monday their DGI Inspire I drone is equipped with an infrared camera for night searches.
Chief Baker said, as of Monday, the department hasn’t used their drone for surveillance of beachgoers.
“We’ve mostly used it for spotting rip currents,” he said. “Having a presence on the ground, you can actually see people and tell them not to play near a rip current; you can’t do that with a drone.”
Since this year’s beach tourism season began, the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department has conducted two rip current spotting flights with its drone.
At the western end of Bogue Banks, in Emerald Isle, ocean rescue coordinator Chief William Matthias said that town uses two drones, primarily for identifying objects in the water and during search operations. The department has used their drones four times in the last two summers.
“The use of (unmanned aircraft systems) in a support role is beneficial in identifying objects in the water and search operations,” Chief Matthias said. “UAS is a secondary support aid that should be utilized to reinforce ocean rescue agency systems, but shouldn’t take the place of trained ocean rescue lifeguards.”
Chief Matthias went on to say operating drones in high wind areas strains the batteries and motors.
“Continuous training to become proficient, along with policy and procedures, is required for safe operations,” he said.
Meanwhile, Indian Beach Fire Chief Joshua Haraway said in an email to the News-Times the use of drones “has become an asset for public safety agencies across the country over the last few years.”
Indian Beach, the smallest municipality on Bogue Banks, does not have a drone.
“There’s been some discussion (in Indian Beach) regarding the usage of drones for not only water rescues, but also post-storm assessment, hazard assessments and the usage during large structure fires for an aerial view,” Chief Haraway said. “This has been mentioned several times in general conversation, with the agreement that it needs to be considered in the future, but only if we can do it appropriately and do the project the right way from the start.”
One big factor for Indian Beach officials with pursuing a drone project is cost. Chief Haraway said the upfront cost is “quite extensive, as well as the training and licensing to operate the drones, thus requiring grant funding.”
Chief Haraway said he thinks his department and the police department need to jointly pursue a grant for a drone to meet the town’s needs.
“Purchasing a drone doesn’t serve any purpose to us if we can’t operate one due to the licensing and vice versa,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to be awarded a grant to help facilitate this for both the Fire and Police Departments in the future.”
