County reports 72nd COVID-related death Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Monday it received a report confirming the death of another Carteret County resident due to COVID-19, making it the 72nd COVID-related death overall and the eighth reported in less than a week.
According to a release, the resident was in their 50s with an underlying health condition and died as a result of complications with COVID-19.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” Carteret County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The health department reported seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths last week – four Thursday and three more Friday. To protect the privacy of the families of those who died, the county does not report the exact dates the deaths occurred.
The county also reported 78 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the overall number of cases to 7,087 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of those, 227 cases are considered active as of Monday afternoon, down from 293 Friday.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, including 18 patients who are not fully vaccinated and four patients who are fully vaccinated.
The health department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost during its weekly vaccination clinic Fridays at the health department on Bridges Street. To sign up for an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
