MOREHEAD CITY — Like an ornate sentinel, the flower-covered cross of First Methodist Church went up Friday in the church’s courtyard to celebrate Good Friday and Easter.
For more than 40 years, the women of the church, led by Margie Ward, have painstakingly decorated the 10-foot Resurrection Cross with hundreds of flowers.
The cross, which faces 9th and Arendell streets in Morehead City, will remain up through Monday.
Each flower color symbolizes an aspect of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the cross, or His divinity, according to Ward, who sees the half-day of decorating as a labor of love.
“It’s something that I can do for my church and community,” she said. “It sends a message about what Easter is about.”
The cross is covered in large white mums, interspersed with smaller white cushion mums, which represents Christ’s purity, according to the church’s Assistant Pastor Sarah Williams who spoke during a brief ceremony to dedicate the cross.
It’s outlined with green jade leaves, which represents new life and Palm Sunday.
Red carnations are placed at the top, at the tips of the 6-foot cross beam, along one side and at the bottom to represent the places where blood came out of Jesus on the cross, Williams said.
The bottom is draped in a white sheet, with a vase of white mums and red carnations placed at the base. At night, the cross is lit up for passersby to see.
Ward’s focus to detail even affects how many red carnations she places. She uses three carnations on the tips of the cross beam and at the top to represent God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.
She places seven carnations along the side of the cross. Williams said seven, in the Bible, represents seven days of creation and completeness or Christ’s perfection.
To attach flowers to the wooden cross, the wood is covered with a layer of Styrofoam. Flower stems are wrapped in wire with a special pin attached at the end of each one. The flowers are then stuck into the Styrofoam covering on the cross.
“First Methodist women dedicate the Resurrection Cross to the glory of God and to Margie Ward for the many years she has decorated the cross,” Williams said during the ceremony.
People walking by the church Friday encouraged the small band of women in their endeavors.
“Happy Easter. We love your cross,” said one young couple walking by. Another person stood and watched for a while, thanking the women for their hard work.
