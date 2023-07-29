MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries have partnered on a three-year stocking effort to aid in restoring striped bass populations in the Roanoke River and Albemarle Sound.
According to a news release from the fisheries division, “Restoration efforts began in May with the release of 1.5 million fry (2- to 4-days-old striped bass) into the Roanoke River at Jamesville. An additional 650,000 fingerlings (2 inches in length) were released in late June into Albemarle Sound near the town of Edenton. The striped bass are produced at NCWRC’s Watha State Fish Hatchery in Pender County.
Striped bass have traditionally been a significant source of income for commercial fishermen in the northeast part of the state and are a prized species for recreational anglers.
“The objective of the stocking effort is to supplement the natural recruitment that has been lacking over the last several years,” said Chris Smith, a district fisheries biologist at NCWRC. “The intent is for these fish to ultimately contribute to the Roanoke River spawning population naturally when they reach ages 3 and 4.”
Due to overfishing and recent declines in natural spawning success on the Roanoke River, the striped bass population in Albemarle Sound has become depleted.
NCWRC and NCDMF share management of this migratory population and have developed a three-year stocking strategy to bolster the stock, according to the news release.
The N.C. Marine & Estuary Foundation has provided $10,000 in funding to each of the two state agencies to support this effort. The nonprofit group is a coalition of North Carolina anglers, business leaders and concerned citizens who provide resources to support the state’s coast through funding research and educational projects.
“The N.C. Marine & Estuary Foundation is committed to building world-class fisheries and thriving coastal economies,” said Chad Thomas, executive director of the nonprofit foundation. “We are excited to help fund the striped bass hatchery production and the follow-up evaluation of stocking success, using genetic marking techniques. After the fish are released into the sound, the next step is to find out if the stockings worked.”
Throughout the summer, NCDMF staff have been sampling locations in Albemarle Sound as part of the annual assessment of juvenile striped bass abundance.
According to the news release, a small sliver of fin is removed from each striped bass before release and stored in a vial. Biologists will compare the genetic material of each young striped bass with the genetic material from the adult striped bass that were used during hatchery production to determine its origin.
“The use of genetic markers allows us to determine conclusively whether the striped bass we capture in Albemarle Sound originated from the Watha State Fish Hatchery or if they were spawned naturally in the wild,” said Charlton Godwin, biologist supervisor at NCDMF. “The technology can also be used to help us understand any differences in the contribution of hatchery fish between the three separate stocking years.”
Adult hatchery contribution on the Roanoke River spawning grounds near Weldon will also be assessed by NCWRC, once these stocked fish reach maturity in three to four years.
The recreational and commercial harvest seasons for Striped Bass in the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River have been significantly reduced over the last three years as the stock has declined. Stocking is intended to be part of the solution to help reverse this trend.
“A robust Striped Bass fishery is vital to our local economies spanning from the upper Roanoke River spawning grounds in Halifax and Northampton counties downstream through Martin and Washington counties, and then continuing across the entire Albemarle Sound region,” Thomas said. “The N.C. Marine & Estuary Foundation views this initiative as a prime example of how we can collaborate with our state partners to improve depleted fisheries along our coast.”
The fisheries division’s Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2, jointly developed with the Wildlife Resources Commission, was approved in November 2022. Additionally, due to ongoing low juvenile recruitment, a stock assessment update was completed in 2022 for the Albemarle-Roanoke estuarine striped bass stock.
The update indicated the stock decline has continued since the 2020 assessment, in large part due to the very limited juvenile recruitment. As a result, the stock remains overfished with overfishing occurring. Amendment 2 adaptive management measures prescribes that management changes be implemented to end overfishing and address the overfished status determined from the 2022 stock assessment update results.
A new harvest slot limit of 18 to 25 inches went into effect Jan. 1, 2023 for the recreational and commercial striped bass fisheries in the Albemarle Sound Management Area. All striped bass measuring fewer than 18 inches and greater than 25 inches total length must be immediately returned to the waters where they were caught.
Striped bass can live to be at least 31 years old. Larger and older female striped bass can produce millions of eggs annually. By protecting striped bass over 25 inches, the number of older females in the stock will increase spawning stock and provide resiliency to the stock, according to the fisheries division.
The new size limits, along with additional measures aimed at rebuilding the Albemarle-Roanoke striped bass stock and increasing the abundance of larger females in the population, were approved by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission in November 2022
