Carteret County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active cases down slightly

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County reported 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of documented cases in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 6,650.
Of the overall cases, health officials report 272 are active as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 296 active cases reported Tuesday. Recovered cases increased over the same time period to reach 6,314 as of Wednesday.
With two additional deaths reported Monday, Carteret County has recorded 64 COVID-related deaths since last year.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported one additional COVID-related hospitalization Wednesday, as well, bringing the number of patients at the facility to 19. The hospital reports three of the patients are fully vaccinated and the remainder, 16 patients, are not fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, the county had a test positivity rate of 11.9%, compared to a statewide positivity rate of 13.8%. The county’s vaccination rates remained unchanged Wednesday, with 49% of the population fully vaccinated and 53% of the population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make an appointment for the vaccine through the Carteret County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov for more provider options. Vaccines are free and offered to anyone 12 years of age and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.