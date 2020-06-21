Schools continue to provide free meals during summer months

MOREHEAD CITY — It looked more like a typical school day Wednesday as children and parents waited at bus stops along Carteret County roadways.
Instead of boarding buses, however, children and parents received free breakfasts and lunches as part of the N.C. Summer Nutrition Program.
The county school system has participated in the summer feeding program for several years, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright said the initiative was especially needed.
“I think it’s important because of the COVID situation. Many people are staying at home or are still out of work. I don’t know what would happen for some families if we weren’t getting the food out to them,” she said Wednesday.
As well as delivering meals to families Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, there are six schools preparing meals families can pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those schools are Bogue Sound Elementary, Beaufort Middle, White Oak Elementary, Smyrna Elementary, Newport Elementary and Morehead City Primary schools.
Those receiving meals from buses Mondays and Wednesdays get enough food to last two days. The Friday delivery from buses and onsite at schools is designed to last children over the weekend.
Ms. Albright emphasized the program is open to all children, birth to 18 years of age.
“Whether they are in school or not, they qualify,” she said, adding there is no income criteria required.
The N.C. Summer Nutrition Program is administered by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ms. Albright said the county school system plans to continue the program through Sunday, Aug. 16, although the district has been approved for funding through Monday, Aug. 31.
“School right now is supposed to start on (Monday) Aug. 17, but we’ll wait and see,” she said.
The only week schools won’t serve meals is Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3. During that week, four churches are joining forces to distribute food boxes beginning at 11 a.m. June 29 at the six school sites. There will be no bus deliveries that week.
“We plan to pack enough food in the boxes on that Monday that will last families for the week,” the Rev. John Carswell of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, who is organizing the effort, said Thursday.
Churches helping with the distribution are Parkview Baptist, First Baptist Church in Morehead City, First United Methodist Church in Morehead City and Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.
Those receiving meals Wednesday said they are grateful for the help.
“I have four kids and a niece and nephew I’m picking up for. It helps so much,” Andrea Richardson of Morehead City said. “It’s a blessing.”
Ms. Albright said, on average, the school system is serving 20,000 meals a week. During the school year, the district was serving between 23,000 and 24,000 meals a week.
Those distributing meals for the summer include teacher assistants, bus drivers, transportation workers, child nutrition workers and volunteers.
Funds to pay school employees are being provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
