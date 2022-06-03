PELETIER — Although rezoning a 35-acre site off Highway 24 that would be used by Emerald Isle and Carteret County as a vegetative waste disposal site has been deemed unnecessary for that use, Peletier residents who oppose the plan are still expected to turn out for the town commission meeting Monday night.
The board’s monthly session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58.
Town commissioners initially thought the use of the property would necessitate a rezoning from Light Industrial Warehouse to Business.
However, research confirmed by Town Attorney John Tantum has shown that the use is already allowed in the LIW zone.
As a result, there will be no public hearing, as initially thought necessary, on the rezoning during the meeting Monday night.
However, there is a public comment period during the commission meeting – speakers are given three minutes each to talk – and it appears likely from posts on the Community of Peletier Facebook page that some plan to show up.
Mayor Dale Sowers said Thursday said the use was allowed as far back as 2007, but neither he nor anyone else on the commission were in office then and didn’t know about it when the rezoning proposal arose this year.
The property is owned by the Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, which manages solid waste disposal sites.
During the Peletier commission’s May meeting, Mayor Jason Holland of Emerald Isle told commissioners and a larger than usual audience the town’s planned eight-acre lese site would “be used to locate and process yard debris materials. The materials include tree limbs, sticks and vegetative debris.
“Emerald Isle staff is working with the federal government on a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grant to offset costs associated with improving the eight-acre leased site,” he added. “If approved, Emerald Isle would create an environmentally friendly usage of the eight acres. The vegetative material will be ground and recycled as mulch/compost.”
He also said it would be buffered from any nearby residences.
At that same meeting, however, Peletier resident Phil Terry said he’s familiar with the sites because he’s a retired Morehead City Public Works Department employee. “They can catch fire,” he said. “It will be ugly. Some of these (piles of debris) can be 50 to 80 feet high.”
In a Community of Peletier Facebook page post this week, resident Donna Bierly said she is still concerned about fires, including subsurface ones that can last a long time, spreading of noxious fumes from fires in an area with a large elderly population, heavy truck traffic and attendant noise along Highway 58 near neighborhoods and huge vegetation piles that will be eyesores.
Mayor Sowers has said the town is to receive yard pickup two times a year from Emerald Isle under an agreement to allow the establishment of the waste vegetation disposal site. But Ms. Bierly said she wants to see that agreement in writing and wonders if two annual waste pickups in Peletier are enough to warrant an agreement.
“A gentleman’s handshake is not going to ensure anything,” she said. “Shouldn’t all details be in writing, including stipulations, penalties and precautionary measures (such as testing for chemicals since chemicals have health implications)? Last board meeting, the town asked for a couple things in writing from Emerald Isle. Requests were vague with much room for loopholes and probably no legal standing.”
Also during the meeting, the board will hold the required public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget, which will take effect July 1.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.