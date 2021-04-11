School officials urge parents to preregister for kindergarten, NC Pre-K

BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials are encouraging parents and guardians to preregister their children for prekindergarten and kindergarten.
Parents can now register online on the school system’s website under the Student Online Registration tab. If parents need a paper copy of the registration form, it will be available at elementary schools, as well.
The school system will host an NC Pre-K and kindergarten registration drive-thru event at county elementary schools from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. The event will be held in the drop-off lines at each school.
“Families will drive through and receive a book bag and helpful information,” director of English language arts Lisa Kittrell said Friday. “We encourage everyone to come out and get excited about the 2021-22 school year.”
Ms. Kittrell said preregistering helps schools prepare for the incoming prekindergarten and kindergarten students.
In order to register for prekindergarten, a student must be 4 years old by Aug. 31. In order to register for kindergarten, a student must be 5 years old by Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Ms. Kittrell said she would like to see students preregistered by the end of May. However, parents can preregister students through the summer months, as well. She encouraged parents of all eligible students to register their children for either NC Pre-K or kindergarten.
“This helps children make friends and prepares them with reading and math skills that will set them on a course for a successful school career,” Ms. Kittrell said.
For the 2020-21 academic year, there are 526 kindergarten students and 170 pre-K students attending Carteret County schools. Schools that offer programs are Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Parents and guardians will need to provide certain information in order to register children. They must register in the district in which they reside. Only a parent or legal guardian can register a child for school.
Those preregistering for NC Pre-K will need a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate and proof of income for the family.
Those preregistering for kindergarten will need:
- A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate. The mother’s copy cannot be accepted. Photo uploads are acceptable, however, if you upload a picture of the birth certificate, make sure it is readable.
- Current proof of residence. No deeds or leases will be accepted. Examples include utility bills such as water, cable, gas or electric. The service address must be the resident’s address and in the legal parent/guardian’s name.
- Parent or legal guardian ID.
- Custody paperwork, if needed.
- Current Individual Education Plan, if applicable.
- Immunization record.
- N.C. Health Assessment signed off by doctor. The form is in the registration portal online.
For more information or to preregister online, visit carteretcountyschools.org, under the Student Online Registration tab. Parents can also contact the school their child will attend.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.