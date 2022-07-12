The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a store and stole items on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
The suspect can be seeing pulling up to Chloe’s Closet, located at 5242 Hwy 24 in Newport, just after 5:30pm in a silver Honda Pilot (approx. 2014-2016 model).
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriffs Office at (252) 728-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO. Tips can also be emailed to:crimetips@carteretcountync.gov
Please see the attached video.
