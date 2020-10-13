CARTERET COUNTY — Four of the five candidates for state House of Representatives and Senate seats that represent Carteret County participated in a polite forum Thursday night on Zoom moderated by Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce.
Those who took questions were Republican Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County, the incumbent in state Senate District 2; his challengers, Democrat Libbie Griffin and Libertarian Tim Harris, both of New Bern; and Beaufort Democrat Buck Bayliff, who is running against incumbent Republican Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle for the state House District 13 seat. Rep. McElraft did not participate.
The Carteret County League of Women Voters hosted the forum, and topics included the novel coronavirus pandemic, education and schools, health care and insurance and food insecurity. Each candidate also gave opening and closing remarks.
On the pandemic, Ms. Griffin said she was satisfied with the leadership of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, who she said has helped keep the state’s residents “as safe as he could.”
Sen. Sanderson, on the other hand, decried what he called a “one-size-fits-all” policy and said the governor should allow specific areas more leeway in deciding what kinds of businesses should open and when. Businesses, he said, have suffered unnecessarily, harming the economy and resulting in lost jobs.
Mr. Harris, called the state’s response to the pandemic “an abject failure,” and said the state places “too much power in the governor.”
On education, all the candidates said they thought Carteret County education institutions, including Carteret Community College, are excellent.
In general, however, Mr. Harris said education has been in decline for many years. He said the community college system is important and that not all students need to go to college and earn four-year degrees to get good jobs.
Mr. Bayliff said the state needs to put more money into schools, which he said have declined in recent years, even though Carteret’s schools are doing a good job. Despite the decline, he said the state’s “school system is not broken.”
Sen. Sanderson said he looks forward to working with the legislature to give community colleges more money so they can more fully meet the needs of the communities they serve.
On health care, Ms. Griffin said she wants to “expand Medicare and Obamacare,” needs she said are amplified by the coronavirus pandemic. Expansion would help many people who are uninsured and would create jobs.
Mr. Bayliff agreed with Ms. Griffin, saying too many children, especially, are uninsured.
Sen. Sanderson said more “cost transparency” is needed in health care, but said the key is to “help people get jobs so they can buy their own insurance.”
In individual statements, candidates touched on various issues. Mr. Harris, for example, talked about the need for equal justice under the law and his support for cannabis law reform.
“Twentieth century policies are failing us,” he said, “and it’s time to move into the 21st century.”
Ms. Griffin said she supports public transportation and extending high-speed internet service into rural areas.
Mr. Bayliff also cited the need to increase access to high-speed internet service and voice his opposition to offshore oil and gas drilling.
Sen. Sanderson reiterated the need for the state to “reopen” and get people back to work and improve the economy.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.