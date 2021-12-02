NCDOT completes travel demand model for Carteret County ahead of comprehensive transportation plan update

MOREHEAD CITY — With a travel demand model analyzing the capacity and volume of Carteret County’s roadways recently completed, officials are gearing up for work to begin next spring on a comprehensive transportation plan update that will guide decisions on such investment in the area for years to come.
The comprehensive transportation plan, or CTP, is a tool used by the N.C. Department of Transportation and others to assess current and future transportation needs and identify projects to fulfill those needs. It takes into account multiple modes of transportation, including roadways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities and mass transit and rail services.
A multi-year process to develop, the plan is updated periodically, with Carteret County’s most recent CTP update completed in 2014.
“The goal of the CTP is to assist with identifying transportation deficiencies, setting short- and long-term transportation priorities (and) establishing a relationship between local and regional expectations, and then also to reinforce and support other local and regional transportation planning and funding initiatives,” Kelly Jones, a transportation engineer with NCDOT’s planning division, said during Nov. 17 meeting of the Carteret County Transportation Committee. “This CTP will provide a framework for local governments, regional planning organizations and the NCDOT to work together toward a common long-range vision for transportation facilities.”
A key component in the development of the CTP is a travel demand model, which combines information on current roadway usage with socioeconomic data to predict future traffic patterns. It can be used to identify “deficient” road segments, ones where volume exceeds capacity.
“A travel demand model uses current travel behavior to predict future travel patterns from a sample of travel behavior data,” said Nadia Sarder, also with the NCDOT planning division. “This allows us to forecast transportation needs, travel patterns, roadway deficiencies and then propose future projections when we start the CTP.”
Ms. Sarder said the travel demand model revealed several areas where traffic congestion is expected to worsen over the next 25 to 30 years in Carteret County. Two main areas of concern are the Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach bridges that connect the mainland to Bogue Banks. Both are approaching capacity and likely need some fixes to address the growing congestion issue – whether that is new lanes, a third bridge or another solution.
To assist NCDOT with the CTP update, the county will assemble a steering committee comprised of six to eight individuals with local knowledge to help inform development of the plan. Assistant county manager Gene Foxworth said selecting a knowledgeable slate of individuals is crucial to developing a strong CTP.
“I’ve seen really good transportation plans in the past that really serve the community well and I’ve seen really bad ones that didn’t serve the community well, and we’ll pay for it if we don’t get the right stakeholders and committee members here at the table,” Mr. Foxworth said.
BJ Eversole, senior transportation planner with the Down East Rural Planning Organization, said the CTP is a critical part of the process for getting projects funded through the State Transportation Improvement Program. He said projects not identified in the CTP likely will not be funded in the STIP.
“The CTP is the beginning of this long process of actually getting projects built,” he said.
The County Transportation Committee plans to make its recommendations for the CTP steering committee in December. Starting in the spring, the steering committee will meet biweekly, along with a division committee that will meet monthly. There will also be a chance for public involvement, including a survey and times for public input.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
