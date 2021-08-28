CAMP LEJEUNE — A task force of more than 700 U.S. Marines and sailors from II Marine Expeditionary Force will deploy from North Carolina to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., this week in support of Operation Allies Refuge, a mission to provide vulnerable Afghans with temporary housing, sustainment and support within the United States.
According to a release from officials at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, the deploying Marines and sailors are from 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and various enabling units from across the II MEF Marine Air-Ground Task Force and will rapidly mobilize to accomplish this “unique and historic mission.”
U.S. Northern Command is the U.S. Department of Defense’s lead combatant command for this mission in the continental U.S. and is providing oversight in support of the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Army North, as U.S. North Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, is the lead operational command for the mission. The Marine task force at Marine Corps Base Quantico will support the housing, medical, logistics and transportation necessary for this effort.
The release states, “The II MEF team is proud to join the larger task force, U.S. North Command and the DoD team, in supporting this Department of State mission.”
According to the release, II MEF generates and sustains ready forces for global employment across the spectrum of military operations. The force currently has personnel deployed around the globe actively assisting in humanitarian assistance in Haiti, providing security and transportation for Afghans in Kabul and now assisting the Operation Allies Refuge.
