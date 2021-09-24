Carteret County investigators charge mother in ongoing child abuse probe

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Friday they have charged a second individual in connection to an ongoing child abuse probe.
The mother of a 4-year-old in “serious” condition at Vidant Health in Greenville has been charged with felony negligent child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.
Summer Lyane Stein, 26, of Onslow County, was arrested Thursday night in Onslow County, a CCSO official said. She is being held in the Onslow County jail under a $16,000 bond. She will be transported to Carteret County for a first appearance, according to a Friday afternoon release.
Her boyfriend, Matthew David Langley, 31, of Mill Creek, was arrested Sunday after authorities were called to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City by medical professionals to investigate potential abuse. The 4-year-old child reportedly suffered head trauma and other injuries and was flown to Vidant.
In a release announcing Mr. Langley’s arrest, the CCSO said the injuries were “not consistent with the story provided to investigators.”
He remains in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort as of Friday under a $150,000 bond.
An official said Friday the child is “doing better each day.”
