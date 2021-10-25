Active COVID cases down in Carteret County Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County appears to be falling again, with just over 100 active cases reported as of Monday afternoon, compared to 120 Friday.
Overall, county health officials reported 34 new confirmed cases Monday, bringing the total to 8,409 documented cases since March 2020. Active COVID-19 cases stood at 102 Monday afternoon, while the death toll remained 91.
To date, health officials report 8,216 known cases of COVID-19 have recovered and fulfilled all isolation requirements.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City were up by one Monday to seven overall. Of those patients, three are reportedly vaccinated and four individuals are not.
The county’s percentage positivity rate – the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted – is also falling. As of Monday, it was 5.2%, compared to the statewide positivity rate of 5.6% and down from the 6.8% positivity rate reported Friday.
The positivity rate is important in Carteret County because the Board of Education set the threshold at 5% positivity for moving to mask-optional instruction in county public schools.
The county is still lagging behind the state as far as its vaccination rate, however. In Carteret County, 57% of the entire population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% of the population is fully vaccinated. That compares to 59% of state residents with at least one dose and 55% fully vaccinated statewide.
