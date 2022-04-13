NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter on Highway 24 near Gales Creek will host a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday on the front lawn. There will be lots of animal crates, knickknacks, art and many other items.
Anyone wanting to donate items to the yard sale can do so through 5 p.m. Friday at the shelter. Any household items are welcome, except clothes.
The yard sale is Phase 1 of the shelter’s Spring Baby Shower Extravaganza ’22!
The nonprofit shelter is currently in the middle of wild animal baby season, so additional funds are needed to care for the many orphaned birds, possums and other animals coming into the shelter.
