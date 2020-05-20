MOREHEAD CITY — The 2020 Carteret Community College graduating radiography technology class achieved a 100% passing rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam, according to a press release from CCC.
That means they are ready to enter the workforce.
“These students have had a lot to overcome during their time at Carteret Community College,” said Elaine Postawa, radiography program chair. “They managed to overcome the obstacles placed before them by natural disasters and a global pandemic, focus on their studies and successfully complete the program. We are so proud of their achievements. For all of these graduates to pass the ARRT exam with so much uncertainty and stress around them is outstanding.”
By achieving their Associate in Applied Science degree in radiographic technology, the graduates can enter the workforce as radiographers or they can choose to continue their education in advanced imaging and other therapeutic modalities.
They can also transfer to a four-year institution and earn a bachelor’s degree in health care administration or education.
CCC offers several other degrees in the health field, as well, including emergency medical sciences, medical assisting, nursing, respiratory therapy and therapeutic massage. For more information, visit carteret.edu or call 252-222-6000.
