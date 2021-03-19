NEWPORT — Carteret County seems to have avoided the worst of a storm system the National Weather Service forecast would hit the coast Thursday, but there may still be strong weather on the way.
The weather forecasting office in Newport predicted a strong chance of severe thunderstorms late Thursday into early Friday, with the potential for damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes. However, NWS meteorologist David Glenn said as of Friday morning, the Newport office had received no reports of any storm damage in Carteret County and very little precipitation.
“We had maybe a quarter of an inch of rain in Morehead City and Down East,” he said.
While no severe weather reportedly occurred in the county Thursday night or early Friday, Mr. Glenn said there’s still a chance of high winds Friday and Saturday.
“We have a (cold) front pushing through,” Mr. Glenn said. “The stronger winds are coming.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
