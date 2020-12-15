DMF accepts input on 2021 oyster cultch planting sites

MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal residents with an interest in oyster rehabilitation have an opportunity to provide input to the state on cultch planting plans for next year.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is requesting input on locations for 2021 oyster cultch planting. Cultch planting involves strategically placing shells and rock to enhance shellfish habitat in potentially productive shellfish areas. Oysters, clams and other aquatic life are attracted to the cultch and begin to immediately colonize on the material.
The DMF’s shellfish rehabilitation program will hold two online meetings to share information on proposed planting locations for 2021 and to allow the public to ask questions and share their ideas. These meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Links, passwords, meeting numbers/access codes and phone numbers to attend via phone are available at deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2020/12/09/media-advisory-fisheries-division-seeks-input-2021-oyster-cultch.
Written and verbal suggestions will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 23. Comments may be submitted to reef enhancement program supervisor Jason Peters by phone at 252-808-8058 or by email at jason.peter@ncdenr.gov.
More information about cultch planting and shellfish rehabilitation around North Carolina is available at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/habitat/enhancement/shellfish-rehabilitation.
An interactive map of the existing cultch planting sites in North Carolina is available at the website deq.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2020/12/09/media-advisory-fisheries-division-seeks-input-2021-oyster-cultch by scrolling down and clicking the designated link.
