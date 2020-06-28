CHC only eastern NC hospital to earn Outstanding Patient Experience award

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced it achieved the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award for 2020, the only hospital in eastern North Carolina to do so.
According to Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems, this distinction recognizes CHC as the only hospital in the region to be among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience.
“There is no higher honor than hearing our patients acknowledge Carteret Health Care as outstanding on patient experience surveys,” CHC CEO Harvey Case said in a release. “Our goal is to exceed patient’s expectations and I am proud that our staff has been recognized for providing such exceptional care.”
Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance. Of the hospitals evaluated, 424 hospitals outperformed their peers – based on their patients’ responses – to achieve this distinction.
CHC is one of 11 North Carolina hospitals to receive the recognition for Outstanding Patient Experience.
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s patients. The questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care at the hospital.
The topics of survey questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to physician and nurse communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.
“The 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes the hospitals that are committed to improving the patient experience throughout the entire organization,” Healthgrades’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Bowman said. “Patient experience plays a huge role in the perception of the care a patient receives, and it is important that hospitals continue to learn from and evolve their patient experiences. It is also equally important that consumers access this information and do their research when determining where to receive care.”
In its release, CHC said the achievement further validates the hospital’s commitment to the community in providing high-quality, cost effective care which is available locally.
“Carteret Health Care remains focused on growing essential services to better serve its population and the distinction comes after other recent recognitions such as earning Leapfrog’s top Hospital Safety Grade ‘A’ in May 2020 and being the only North Carolina member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network,” the hospital concluded.
